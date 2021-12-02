Ukraine appeals to Nato to prepare sanctions to deter possible Russian invasion

Servicemen of the National Guard are seen during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses in front of the parliament building as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses lawmakers during a parliamentary session in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 1, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine has appealed to Nato to prepare economic sanctions on Russia to deter a possible invasion by tens of thousands of Russian troops concentrated within reach of its border.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he would make the request to Nato foreign ministers meeting for the second day in Latvia to discuss how to respond to the Russian build-up and avert potentially the worst crisis in relations with Moscow since the Cold War.

“We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package,” Mr Kuleba told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Riga.

This should include preparing economic sanctions against Russia, in case it “decides to choose the worst-case scenario”, Mr Kuleba said, adding that Nato should also boost military and defence co-operation with Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of Nato but the US-led alliance has said it is committed to preserving the sovereignty of the former Soviet republic, which has tilted towards the West since 2014 and aspires to join both Nato and the European Union.

That has enraged Russia, drawing a warning from President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Russia was ready with a newly tested hypersonic weapon in case Nato crossed its “red lines” and deployed missiles in Ukraine.

Russia also backs separatists in a long-running war in the east of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv on Wednesday of mobilising 125,000 troops, or half its army, in the conflict zone. Kyiv declined to comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said direct talks with Moscow were needed to end the war in the eastern Donbass region, which Kyiv says has killed more than 14,000 people.

“We must tell the truth that we will not be able to stop the war without direct negotiations with Russia, and today this has already been recognised by all, all external partners,” Mr Zelenskiy told parliament.

Russia said it had started regular winter military drills in its southern military district, parts of which border Ukraine, and that 10,000 troops had relocated to training grounds across the huge area.

Its ally Belarus has also announced joint military drills with Russia on the Ukrainian border.



