Ukraine announces plans to increase troop numbers over three years as president urges calm

Ukraine’s army will grow by 100,000 troops over the next three years amid ongoing tensions with Russia, the country’s president has said.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision in parliament yesterday, saying the move should not be seen as an indication that war with its neighbour Russia is imminent.

Under the plans, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces will expand from roughly 250,000 to 350,000 soldiers.

This is still less than half the number at Moscow’s disposal. Personnel will also receive higher pay.

“This decree (was prepared) not because we will soon have a war... but so that soon and in the future there will be peace in Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.

The president continued to urge calm, telling Ukrainian politicians they must not foster panic.

“We must be united in domestic politics.

“You can be in opposition to the government, but you can’t be in opposition to Ukraine.”

Although talks between the west and the Kremlin have so far failed to defuse the situation, Ukraine’s president expressed hope that a date would be found for further discussions with France, Germany and Russia.

His words come as tens of thousands of Russian soldiers remain stationed near Ukrainian territory.

Kiev insists that rather than planning a military attack, Russia is attempting to sow discord.

However, Ukraine’s allies, including America, have not ruled out a Russian invasion, with US president Joe Biden predicting last week that an incursion in February is a “distinct possibility”.

The US also said it was prepared to send more troops to bolster Nato’s eastern flank, in addition to the 8,500 troops currently awaiting deployment.

In recent weeks, countries including the US and the UK have sent Ukraine military assistance.

And they have repeatedly warned Moscow of severe sanctions in the event of an invasion.

To back up this message, British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is struggling with pressure at home caused by the partygate scandal, headed to Kiev yesterday to meet Mr Zelensky.

Before his arrival, the UK leader stressed Britain’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed,” he said.

“As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.”

The west ruled out Nato permanently blocking Ukraine from ever joining. (©Independent News Service)