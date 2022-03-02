Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know today

People arrive from Ukraine to Romania after fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Here is the latest you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now.

Kherson

A week after launching its invasion of Ukraine, Russia said its forces took control the first sizable city on Wednesday, seizing Kherson, in the south, as fighting raged around the country and Western nations tightened an economic noose around Russia.

Biden

US President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican politicians in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Death toll

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow's invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

Convoy

A US official said a miles-long armoured column bearing down on the capital Kyiv had not made any advances in the past 24 hours, frozen in place by logistics problems, short on fuel and food, and perhaps pausing to reassess tactics.

Kyiv

Russia's defence ministry urged Kyiv residents to flee and said it would strike unspecified areas used by Ukraine's security services and communications. Russia describes its assault on Ukraine as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory.

Refugees

More than half a million Ukrainians have fled the fighting since the invasion began, most crossing into Poland and Romania. The European Commission proposed granting temporary residence to Ukrainian refugees.

Kharkiv

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, in the last 24 hours, regional official said. The authorities have said missile attacks hit the centre of the city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Sanctions and markets

The United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to compensate for supply disruptions.

The Group of Seven major economies will convene a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of key Russian elites, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said after a meeting of finance chiefs.

Some of America's best-known companies including Apple, Boeing, Google, Ford and Exxon Mobil rebuked and rejected Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, under steady pressure from investors and consumers decrying the violence.

Russia said it was placing temporary restrictions on foreigners seeking to exit Russia assets. Russian assets went into freefall on Tuesday with London-listed ishares MSCI Russia ETF CSRU.L plunging 33pc to hit a fresh record low.

European Union countries are considering a ban on Russian ships entering their ports, after similar moves by Canada and the United Kingdom. The world's biggest shipping lines MSC and Maersk MAERSKb.CO suspended container shipping to and from Russia.

Quotes of note:

"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden said in his State of the Union address. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."

------

"Watch what you're saying, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars often turned into real ones." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reacting to French comments about economic war.