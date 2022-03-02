Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know today

March 2: Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now
Here is the latest you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now.
A week after launching its invasion of Ukraine, Russia said its forces took control the first sizable city on Wednesday, seizing Kherson, in the south, as fighting raged around the country and Western nations tightened an economic noose around Russia.
US President Joe Biden assailed Russian President Vladimir Putin, barred Russian flights from American airspace and led Democratic and Republican politicians in a rare display of unity on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow's invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.
A US official said a miles-long armoured column bearing down on the capital Kyiv had not made any advances in the past 24 hours, frozen in place by logistics problems, short on fuel and food, and perhaps pausing to reassess tactics.
Russia's defence ministry urged Kyiv residents to flee and said it would strike unspecified areas used by Ukraine's security services and communications. Russia describes its assault on Ukraine as a special operation, not an invasion seeking territory.
More than half a million Ukrainians have fled the fighting since the invasion began, most crossing into Poland and Romania. The European Commission proposed granting temporary residence to Ukrainian refugees.
At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, in the last 24 hours, regional official said. The authorities have said missile attacks hit the centre of the city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.
"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home," Biden said in his State of the Union address. "Putin was wrong. We were ready."
------
"Watch what you're saying, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars often turned into real ones." Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev reacting to French comments about economic war.