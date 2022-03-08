Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued but at a significantly slower pace on Tuesday, Ukraine's armed forces said.

Here is the latest you need to know:

Humanitarian corridors

Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" to evacuate people from Kyiv, Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.

Fleeing conflict

Around 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the invasion on Feb. 24, including 141,500 on Monday, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

A total of 291,081 Ukrainians have fled to Romania so far, including 29,636 on Monday, according to border police data.

As many as 5 million Ukrainians could flee if the invasion continues, the EU's top diplomat said, while the United Nations' refugee agency said more than 1.7 million have left so far.

Women and children, fleeing from Ukraine, arrive on the platform of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, after disembarking from a bus which traveled from the border, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Women and children, fleeing from Ukraine, arrive on the platform of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, after disembarking from a bus which traveled from the border, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Russian general killed

A second senior Russian commander had been killed, Ukrainian military and intelligence said. Reuters could not verify the report.

Talks

After the third attempt to ease the bloodshed at talks in Belarus brought little progress, negotiators warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.

Ukraine President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British politicians via video link in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.

Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)

Death toll

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Oil crisis

Russia warned oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports.

On Tuesday, Russian natural gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM continued gas shipments via Ukraine at usual volumes, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

International repercussions

Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of the invasion on global food security and how to best stabilise food markets, the government said.

In Russia

Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.

Quote of the day

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's description of its actions as a "special operation".