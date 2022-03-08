Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint on a main road in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Women and children, fleeing from Ukraine, arrive on the platform of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, after disembarking from a bus which traveled from the border, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Christian Vollmann, third from left, holds a placard as he stands in the arrival area for refugees from the Ukraine at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Vollmann offered his holiday home until the end of April to the Nigerian students who fled Kyiv after the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
Russian general killed
A second senior Russian commander had been killed, Ukrainian military and intelligence said. Reuters could not verify the report.
Talks
After the third attempt to ease the bloodshed at talks in Belarus brought little progress, negotiators warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.
Ukraine President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British politicians via video link in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber.
Death toll
Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.
Oil crisis
Russia warned oil prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports.
On Tuesday, Russian natural gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM continued gas shipments via Ukraine at usual volumes, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
International repercussions
Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of the invasion on global food security and how to best stabilise food markets, the government said.
In Russia
Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group.
Quote of the day
"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's description of its actions as a "special operation".