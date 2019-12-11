Ukraine and Russia hail outcome of peace talks - but fail to end conflict
Ukraine and Russia have both hailed the outcome of peace talks in Paris even though they failed to solve the core issues blocking the resolution of the five-year separatist conflict in Ukraine's east.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky met for the first time on Monday at the talks sponsored by France and Germany, which dragged on for eight hours but did not produce a breakthrough.
They made a deal to exchange prisoners and pledged to ensure a lasting ceasefire in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland.
They made no progress on key contentious issues - a timeline for local elections and control of the borders in the rebel-held region. "It was a tie," Mr Zelensky told reporters after the talks.
The 41-year-old, a comic actor with no political experience who was elected president in a landslide in April on promises of ending the fighting in the east, blamed his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, for leaving a bad legacy.
The Paris talks focused on the implementation of a 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was signed in Minsk and brokered by France and Germany.
The Minsk deal says Ukraine can regain control over the border with Russia in the separatist-held regions only after they are granted broad self-rule and hold local elections.
The agreement was a diplomatic coup for Moscow, ensuring that the rebel regions get broad authority and resources to survive on their own without cross-border support.
"It's a very difficult situation, we are hostages of the Minsk deal," Mr Zelensky said. "But despite that, we aren't going to accept it." He pushed for tweaking the timeline laid out in the accord so Ukraine gets control of its border before local elections are held, but he met stiff resistance from the Russian leader.
Speaking at a Kremlin meeting yesterday, Mr Putin said handing control of the border to Ukraine could lead to atrocities similar to those during the Bosnian war in the 1990s.
Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta independent think tank in Kiev, said the Ukrainian leader did well at his first encounter with the steely Russian president.
"Putin has failed to enforce his negotiations strategy and style on Zelensky," Mr Fesenko said.
Irish Independent