Ukraine and Russia hail outcome of peace talks - but fail to end conflict

Ukraine and Russia have both hailed the outcome of peace talks in Paris even though they failed to solve the core issues blocking the resolution of the five-year separatist conflict in Ukraine's east.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky met for the first time on Monday at the talks sponsored by France and Germany, which dragged on for eight hours but did not produce a breakthrough.

They made a deal to exchange prisoners and pledged to ensure a lasting ceasefire in fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland.

They made no progress on key contentious issues - a timeline for local elections and control of the borders in the rebel-held region. "It was a tie," Mr Zelensky told reporters after the talks.

