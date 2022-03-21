Ukraine and Russia ‘close to agreement’, says Turkey as peace talks progressing

Tetiana Chornovol, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, service member and operator of an anti-tank guided missile weapon system, carries an anti-tank missile in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine and Russia are close to agreement following progress in peace talks, Turkey’s foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed optimism following negotiations between Ukraine and Russia’s foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, last week.

“Of course, it is not an easy thing to come to terms with while the war is going on, while civilians are killed, but we would like to say that momentum is still gained,” he said. “We see that the parties are close to an agreement.”

He added that Turkey was ready to host a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Cavusoglu’s optimism contrasts with doubts voiced last week by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who expressed fears they were being used as a “smokescreen” to enable Russian forces to regroup.

Turkey, which has close relations with both countries, has sought to act as an honest broker in the drive to end the conflict which has entered its third week claiming thousands of lives.

A few details of the talks surfaced in an interview given by Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, to the Hurriyet newspaper.

He said the talks were centring on several key points: Ukraine’s neutrality, security guarantees, the status of the breakaway Donbas region and the status of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

Negotiators are also trying to tackle the position of the Russian language in Ukraine and the Kremlin’s demands for “denazification”.

Mr Zelensky insisted that he was ready for talks with Putin, telling CNN negotiations were the only way to “end this war”.

“If there is just 1pc chance for us to stop this war, I think we need to take this chance... to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin,” he said. “I think that we have to use any format.”

He added: “But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war.”

Mr Zelensky repeated his plea for negotiations as the Kremlin continued its bombardment of Ukraine. Russia was accused of killing 56 elderly care home residents in Luhansk, and the city of Mariupol remained under siege.

“We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground... Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives,” he said, adding that the country was losing people in “huge numbers”.

“I go to sleep with this information about children who were killed and we are continuing to pray in order to prevent new losses of people, but so far we haven’t attained these results.”

The country’s priorities are clear, he added: “The end of the war, security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country, real protection for our country.”

Had Ukraine been a member of Nato, the war would never have happened, Mr Zelensky said. But he accepted that there was “no chance of the country joining the alliance in the near future”.

Russia’s defence ministry said cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, as well as hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace.

Hypersonic missiles travel faster than five times the speed of sound and their speed, manoeuvrability and altitude make them difficult to track and intercept.

Russia deployed them for the first time in Ukraine on Saturday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, in a strike which Moscow said destroyed an underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition.

Meanwhile, Kyiv also claimed that assassins from the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group had entered Ukraine with orders to kill Mr Zelensky and his leadership team.

Putin “personally ordered another attack by one of his proxies”, Ukrainian intelligence said, but “all previous attempts ended in the failure and elimination of terrorists”.

Targets include Mr Zelensky, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Andriy Yermak, the presidential chief of staff.

A little over a week into the invasion, Mr Zelensky had already survived three assassination attempts – two of which were allegedly attempted by Russia’s Wagner private military group which has an estimated 6,000 mercenaries.

Ukraine and its Western backers say Russian ground forces have made few advances in the past week, concentrating instead on artillery and missile strikes.



The UN, meanwhile, said 10 million people had now been displaced across Ukraine, including some 3.4 million who have fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland.

The UN’s human rights office said at least 902 Ukrainian civilians had been killed as of midnight Saturday, though it says the real toll is probably much higher. Ukrainian prosecutors said 112 children had been killed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

