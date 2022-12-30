Ukraine ambassador is summoned after Belarus shoots down stray missile

Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador yesterday after claiming it had shot down a missile launched from its territory, sparking fears Moscow’s ally could join the war.

As a wave of at least 120 Russian cruise missiles and drones rained down on Ukrainian towns and cities, the Belarus defence ministry claimed it had downed an S-300 air-defence missile launched from Ukraine.

The mangled remains of the missile were seen lying in a field in the western Brest region.

“It was preliminarily established that the fragments belonged to an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile launched from the territory of Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine uses the S-300 air-defence system to target Russian aircraft, as well as drones and missiles.

A Belarusian military source sought to downplay the incident, saying there was no cause for concern. “Locals have absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen,” the military commissar of Belarus’s Brest region said.

But Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s president, demanded an immediate investigation, as the foreign ministry warned such incidents could lead to “catastrophic consequences”.

A Ukrainian military spokesman effectively acknowledged that the missile was a stray, saying the incident was “nothing strange, a result of air defence”. Since Russia’s invasion began in February, speculation has swirled that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, could try to push Minsk into joining his war on Ukraine.

Minsk has allowed Russia to use its territory to stage attacks on Ukraine, but has so far stopped short of contributing its own troops and material to the Kremlin’s war effort.

In October, Belarus said it was establishing a joint regional force with Moscow, with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in the former Soviet state.

During Russia’s aerial onslaught yesterday, Kyiv’s air defences shot down 54 out of 69 missiles fired from land and sea, according to Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief.

Mykhailo Polodyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, described yesterday’s attack as a clear sign that Russia is not interested in peace talks despite its claims to the contrary.

Russian missiles hit power stations and houses across the country.

At least two people were killed and one injured outside the city of Kharkiv, and three were hurt in Kyiv when debris fell from the sky after all 16 missiles fired at the capital were shot down.