Ukraine ambassador is summoned after Belarus shoots down stray missile

Fears grow that Vladimir Putin could try to push Minsk into war 

Part of the missile that Belarus says it shot down after it was fired from Ukraine. Photo: Belta Expand

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador yesterday after claiming it had shot down a missile launched from its territory, sparking fears Moscow’s ally could join the war.

As a wave of at least 120 Russian cruise missiles and drones rained down on Ukrainian towns and cities, the Belarus defence ministry claimed it had downed an S-300 air-defence missile launched from Ukraine.

