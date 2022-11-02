Ukraine accuses Russia of forced depopulation after Moscow orders new ‘evacuation’ of civilians

A woman reacts next to the body of her neighbour found under debris of a house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Russia told civilians yesterday to leave a swathe of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

Russia had previously ordered civilians out of a pocket it controls on the west bank of the river, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing to capture the city of Kherson. Russian-installed officials said yesterday they were now extending that order to a 15km buffer zone along the east bank too.

Ukraine says the evacuations include forced deportations from occupied territory, a war crime. Russia, which claims to have annexed the area, says it is taking civilians to safety because of the risk Ukraine might use unconventional weapons.

“Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded,” said Vladimir Saldo, Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson province.

“The decision (to expand the evacuation zone) will make it possible to create a layered defence in order to repel Ukrainian attacks and protect civilians,” he said.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb” to spread radiation, or to blow up a dam to flood towns and villages in Kherson province. Kyiv says accusations it would use such tactics on its own territory are absurd, but that Russia might be planning such actions itself to blame Ukraine.

The mouth of the wide Dnipro River has become one of the most consequential front lines in the war in recent weeks. Russia has thousands of troops in their only pocket on the west bank and has been trying to reinforce the area.

Ukraine’s advance has slowed in recent days, with commanders citing increasingly wet and cold weather and tougher terrain. Mr Saldo identified seven towns on the east bank that would now be evacuated, comprising the main populated settlements along that stretch of the river.

In the city of Kherson yesterday streets were virtually empty, with most shops and businesses shuttered. A handful of people at a jetty boarded a ferry to cross to the east bank of the Dnipro, though a few men were still fishing peacefully, apparently indifferent to the distant rumble of artillery fire. Some residents remained defiant, despite the order to leave.

“Why should I leave? ... What for? I will stay here to the very end,” said Ekaterina, a shopkeeper, referring to the house she said her ancestors had built “with their own hands”.

The European Union accused Moscow yesterday of launching a new programme to illegally conscript men in Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, to fight in its forces. The EU statement said Moscow was disproportionately drafting members of Crimea’s indigenous Tatar minority to fight in its war.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what it calls a “special military operation” to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian speakers. Kyiv calls Moscow’s actions an unprovoked imperialist land grab.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had completed a mobilisation drive ordered in September by President Vladimir Putin, as 300,000 reservists had been called up and no more were needed.

But the Kremlin said yesterday that Putin would not issue a new decree formally ending the mobilisation. That has raised concern it could be restarted without notice.

Thousands of Russian men have fled abroad to escape conscription to a conflict which has killed thousands, displaced millions and reopened Cold War-era divisions.

Russia fired a huge volley of missiles at Ukrainian cities on Monday in what Putin called retaliation for an attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet at the weekend. Ukraine said it shot most of those missiles down, but some had hit power stations, knocking out electricity and water supplies.

French president Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that France would help repair water and energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

Meanwhile, in rare Russian praise for Zelensky, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin and founder of the Wagner private military group, said the Ukrainian president was “a strong, confident, pragmatic and nice guy”, adding: “Don’t underestimate him.”