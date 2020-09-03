Ukraine accused by Russia of 'stirring up trouble' in Belarus

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of stirring up trouble in neighbouring Belarus, and said Moscow saw no point in engaging with a Belarusian opposition council that has emerged amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Mr Lavrov, speaking in Moscow after talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, said 200 trained Ukrainian extremists were inside Belarus trying to destabilise it.

The protest erupted after an August 9 presidential election marred by allegations of election rigging. Kiev said the allegations were fictitious.

"Ukraine has not conducted, is not conducting and will not conduct any subversive activities against Belarus," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Mr Kuleba said last week that Kiev had frozen official contacts with Belarus, and joined the European Union in condemning the election as neither free nor fair. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a new election.

Meanwhile, the chiefs of staff of the Russian and Belarusian armies discussed preparations for a joint military drill in Belarus this year, the Belarusian defence ministry said.

Russia and Belarus are close allies.

Earlier yesterday dozens of journalists gathered outside a police station in the capital of Belarus to protest against the detention of colleagues covering a demonstration against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Several Belarusian journalists have been arrested on charges of taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration. They face fines or jail sentences of up to 15 days if charged and convicted.

"We are witnessing the lawless action of law-enforcement agencies, which are muzzling journalists," said Olga Loiko, a journalist with Belarus's popular online news outlet tut.by.

Irish Independent