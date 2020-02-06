UK wants Canada-style deal with EU - minister

Britain wants a Canada-style agreement with the European Union which includes goods and services, Britain's Europe minister Christopher Pincher has said.

He also believes the agreement between the EU and Britain on Northern Ireland would hold firm through negotiations.

"I think that this deal will stick and it will allow Northern Ireland to be more prosperous and successful," he said.

Speaking in the Polish capital, Warsaw, Mr Pincher added: "We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services and co- operation in other areas.

"We accept that comes with consequences for both sides."

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the EU and Canada sets out the removal of tariffs on 99pc of all types of goods, some over a period of up to seven years.

However, it limits volumes of some exports into the EU and Canadian financial firms need licences to operate in the bloc.