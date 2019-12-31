UK foreign secretary 'concerned' over jailing for 'rape lie'

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has expressed "serious concern" about the potential for a miscarriage of justice after a court in Cyprus convicted a British teenager of lying about being gang-raped on holiday.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has expressed "serious concern" about the potential for a miscarriage of justice after a court in Cyprus convicted a British teenager of lying about being gang-raped on holiday.

He will raise the case with the Cypriot authorities after the 19-year-old, who told police she was raped by up to 12 Israeli youths in her hotel room, was left facing up to a year in jail while her alleged attackers were allowed to return home.

The woman withdrew her complaint two weeks after the alleged incident, but says she was "forced" to do so by police who left her "scared for my life" and who did not record the interview.

The case has raised questions about the island's treatment of victims of sexual assault, with protesters claiming the Cypriot authorities "always find a reason not to believe women who claim they have been raped".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In