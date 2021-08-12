UK embassy worker in Berlin held over Russia spying claim

German foreign minister Heiko Maas told reporters: “Spying on a close ally on German soil is absolutely unacceptable and we are in full solidarity with our British friends.” Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Reuters

A British embassy employee in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said.

The 57-year-old British national, identified only as David S, was detained on Tuesday following a joint investigation by British and German authorities.

A spokesman for the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the man is suspected of selling documents obtained during the course of his work to “a representative of a Russian intelligence service”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command, which investigates alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act, are liaising with their German counterparts who have “primacy” for the investigation.

The man was arrested in the city of Potsdam, south-west of Berlin.

Following his detention, searches were carried out at his home and at his workplace.

The man is suspected of having worked for a foreign secret service since at least last November.

He was due to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe last evening.

The arrest comes at a time of continuing tensions between the UK and Russia.

In June, a Royal Navy warship was buzzed by Russian fighter jets when it sailed through disputed waters off Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine.

In 2018, Britain expelled 23 Russian intelligence officers following the poisoning attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.