UK back in fold after signing agreement on offshore renewable energy with eight EU nations

Eight EU countries and the UK have signed an agreement to work together on offshore renewable energy.

The memorandum of understanding signed in Brussels last night brings the UK back into formal engagement with the North Seas Energy Cooperation alliance, which it departed from after Brexit.

The Department of the Environment said it would ensure countries facilitated each other in the planning and development of offshore renewable projects and grid connections.

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan, who hosted the weekend talks, described the agreement as a milestone achievement.

“When it comes to realising the potential of offshore wind, it is best that we work in unity, that we transcend borders, that we set agreed targets and then co-operate to achieve them,” he said. “Working as a united Europe we can ensure that we always have energy somewhere.

“That can be from the enormous potential of our North Atlantic and North Sea when it’s windy, from the south when it is sunny or from the hydro-capacity of the Alps in the centre of the continent.

“By sharing and ensuring that we are always producing energy somewhere, we can look forward with some certainty to reducing our reliance on imported and expensive fossil fuels, and to delivering secure and affordable homegrown energy for European households and businesses.”

The signatories were Mr Ryan and his counterparts from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK, and EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson.