UK back in fold after signing agreement on offshore renewable energy with eight EU nations

Minister Eamon Ryan signed a new renewable energy agreement with representatives from seven other EU countries, and the UK. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

Eight EU countries and the UK have signed an agreement to work together on offshore renewable energy.

The memorandum of understanding signed in Brussels last night brings the UK back into formal engagement with the North Seas Energy Cooperation alliance, which it departed from after Brexit.

