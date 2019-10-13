UCD founder John Henry Newman made a saint in Rome as Irish minister and Prince Charles look on

Cardinal Newman was a controversial figure in his day, largely because of his conversion to Catholicism in 1845 after 20 years lived as an Anglican clergyman. Today he was canonised along with four women, three nuns - respectively Indian Mariam Thresia, Italian Giuseppina Vannini, and Brazilian Dulce Lopes Pontes - as well as the seamstress Marguerite Bays from Switzerland.

Tapestry featuring the portrait of the new Saint Cardinal John Henry Newman is draped from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square during the canonisation of Cardinal Newman held by Pope Francis on October 13, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Also present among the 30,000 faithful in St Peter's Square was Melissa Villalobos, the Chicago mother of seven who claims that she recovered from heavy hemorrhaging during a pregnancy in 2013 thanks not to any medical intervention but rather because she prayed for help to Cardinal Newman. She subsequently gave birth to her fifth child, Emma.

The Catholic Church considers this the “second miracle” required by the complex sainthood process.

Even though it was formed late in the day, an important Irish delegation was present for canonisation of this first English (Catholic) saint in modern times.

Led by Minister of Education Joe McHugh, and flanked by the Irish Ambassador to the Holy See, Derek Hannon, the Irish delegation also included four Bishops - Frank Duffy of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise, Fintan Monahan of Kilaloe, Brendan Leahy of Limerick and Philip Boyce of Raphoe. UCD was represented by university Vice President, Prof. Orla Feely.

A real privilege to be representing our Government in the Vatican for canonisation of Cardinal Newman @Pontifex @IrlEmbHolySee @Education_Ire pic.twitter.com/ms9pTuMHHE — Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) October 13, 2019

Speaking to Independent.ie today, Minister McHugh it was always the intention that there would be a significant government presence at the canonisation.

“The Taioseach was always anxious that the government be represented here, given the stature of Newman and given his huge contribution to Irish education,” he said.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales shakes hands with Italian president Sergio Matterella during the canonisation of Cardinal Newman. Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Mr McHugh said that “at what is a difficult enough time in Anglo/British relations...with all that is going on in Brexit”, it is difficult to know “what the future may hold”.

For that reason, he suggested, Newman was a historic figure from whom all those involved in Irish-British relations might learn.Mr McHugh also said that, despite Brexit, relations between Ireland and the UK were still “in a good place... but we have to figure out the way forward”.

Inevitably, the Irish delegation cut a modest figure, compared to the British one. Indeed in these Brexit times, one of the most striking aspects of yesterday's canonisation was the high-profile nature of the UK delegation, led by Prince Charles, representing Queen Elisabeth, who no longer travels abroad.

Thousands of English pilgrims from Birmingham, Manchester and Oxford had also travelled to Rome while the UK delegation included the Mayor of Birmingham, Mohammed Azim, members of the All Party Parliamentary Group to the Holy See, the recently-appointed Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion, Rehman Chishti, as well as 17 English and Welsh Bishops led by Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Instrumental figure: Cardinal John Henry Newman moved to Ireland in 1851 to be rector of the Catholic University, which later became UCD

Further underlining the current good relations between the UK and the Vatican, Pope Francis publicly greeted Prince Charles during the Angelus at the end of the ceremony.

Deeply honoured to represent @ucddublin at the Canonisation of John Henry Newman. #NewmanCanonisation pic.twitter.com/NvgKUoje6f — Orla Feely (@OrlaFeely) October 13, 2019

For his part, the Prince of Wales broke new ground by writing an article for today's edition of the Vatican daily newspaper “L'Osservatore Romano” in which he called Newman a “great Briton” who had bridged “the divisions between traditions”.

“As an educator, his work was profoundly influential in Oxford, Dublin and beyond, while his treatise, The Idea of a University, remains a defining text to this day,” he wrote.

Pope Francis leads a holy mass and canonizations at St. Peter's Square on October 13, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal Newman is the first English saint since the Forty Martyrs were canonised in 1970. Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

In his homily, Pope Francis spoke of Newman's understanding of the holiness of daily life, quoting the new saint: “The Christian has a deep, silent, hidden peace which the world sees not... The Christian is cheerful, easy, kind, gentle, courteous, candid unassuming; has no pretence...with so little that is unusual or striking in his bearing that he may easily be taken at first sight for an ordinary man”.

Canonisation of Cardinal Newman is significant day for all Catholics and for Ireland. Left remarkable legacy here including founding UCD, and changed our idea of education. One of finest writers of his time, and committed to ecumenical cooperation between churches — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 13, 2019

Cardinal John Henry Newman. Photo: Getty Images

