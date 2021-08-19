Tycoon charged over car-bomb murder of Maltese journalist

One of Malta’s richest businessmen was charged yesterday with masterminding the car-bomb murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech denies he was behind the plot to kill the 53-year-old.

However, while making their case for him to be denied bail, prosecutors said he bought grenades, machine guns, bullets and poison on the dark web a year after her death.

It is believed they were to be used to assassinate any trial witnesses who could incriminate him after Ms Caruana Galizia’s car was blown up in October 2017.

Victoria Buttigieg, Malta’s attorney general, has called for Mr Fenech to be given life in prison for allegedly ordering the assassination, which shocked the island nation.

An inquiry into the killing forced the resignation of Joseph Muscat, the prime minister, who was friends with 39-year-old Mr Fenech.

Mr Fenech is accused of asking an associate of his driver to hire three hitmen who would be paid €150,000 to kill Ms Caruana Galizia. Mr Fenech has been in custody since November 2019 after he tried to leave Malta on his yacht.

At a court hearing in Valletta, Mr Fenech was accused of using Bitcoin to pay for two grenades, two Glock pistols, two machine guns, a rifle, 800 rounds of ammunition and potassium cyanide.

He headed a consortium that was controversially awarded a government contract for the building of a power station. Ms Caruana Galizia was investigating possible corruption over the deal when she was killed.

Two brothers who allegedly detonated the bomb, George and Alfred Degiorgio, are awaiting trial. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

