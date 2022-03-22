Two women ‘stabbed to death’ in attack at Swedish school as students gathered to rehearse musical

Police officers attend the scene at a school in Malmo, Sweden on Monday. Picture: AP

Two women have reportedly been stabbed to death in an attack at a school in Sweden.

One man was arrested after the incident at the school in Malmo, with local reports suggesting he had been carrying an axe and a knife.

Swedish police said at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested during an after-school incident at the high school.

Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to "a suspected serious crime". The Aftonbladet newspaper said students were being kept inside the classrooms.

Police said they got the alarm at 5.12pm local time. Armed police were seen entering Malmo Latin School, which was cordoned off, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported, adding it was unclear what had happened but that several people were reported injured.

It said students had gathered to work on a musical.

There were several ambulances outside the school, which has 1,100 students, Aftonbladet wrote.

"This is absolutely terrible," school principal Fredrik Hemmensjo told the daily.

The incident took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation.

It was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

