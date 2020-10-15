Two priests on trial over sex abuse at Vatican-run boarding school

A view of a hearing of the trial of two Italian priests, one charged with raping an altar boy in a youth seminary and the other of abetting and cover up, at the Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Two priests went on trial at the Vatican yesterday in the first case involving allegations of sexual abuse within the walls of the sovereign state.

Father Gabriele Martinelli (28) is accused of raping an altar boy at a Catholic boarding school near the Pope's official residence.

Father Enrico Radice (72), the rector of the St Pius X Seminary, is accused of covering up the abuse, which was exposed by an investigative journalist.

The tribunal heard graphic details of the alleged crimes carried out by Martinelli, who was a minor when most of the incidents happened.

He used threats of violence and intimidation to make the boy, referred to as LG, co-operate during the five-year period of abuse which started in 2007 when LG was 13, the hearing was told.

Prosecutors claim Radice knew about the abuse but doing nothing to stop it or to prevent Martinelli from going on to being ordained.

He is also accused of trying to mislead his bishop as well as investigators by saying the allegations of the victim were without foundation.

The case came to light when the abuse was reported by another altar boy at St Peter's Basilica who shared a room with LG. The witness, Polish-born Kamil Tadeusz Jazembowski, claimed that Martinelli, who had supervisory responsibilities over the other altar boys, would come into the room at night to have sex with LG.

Mr Jazembowski was later expelled from the school but his testimony prompted a Vatican investigation. "I don't blame the priests for being gay. All this is a vast hypocrisy," he said when the allegations were made public.

Neither of the defendants entered a plea during the hearing, which lasted just eight minutes. The trial was adjourned until October 27.

Meanwhile, an Italian "intelligence expert" and confidante to a disgraced cardinal is to be extradited to the Vatican from Milan after being accused of spending vast amounts of Holy See money on shoes, handbags and other personal items.

Cecilia Marogna (39) who said she used the cash on "humanitarian operations", was arrested on an Interpol warrant on Tuesday. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

