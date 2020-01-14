'Two Popes' at odds as Benedict attacks plans for married priests
A strongly worded attack by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the prospect of allowing some married men to become priests has exposed the perils of having a "parallel papacy" within the Vatican, insiders have said.
In a move that has shaken the Catholic Church, Benedict has co-authored a book in which he says he can no longer stay silent on the idea of addressing the chronic shortage of priests by letting married men become ordained.
The book, in which Benedict (92) defends the principle of celibacy, has been interpreted as an attack on Pope Francis and the latest salvo in a war between traditionalists and reformers.
There were fears when Benedict resigned that by assuming the title of emeritus pope and choosing to live within the Vatican, that he would become the focus for enemies of Francis.
The issue of married priests was discussed by a synod, or extraordinary meeting of cardinals and bishops, in October and Francis is expected to announce his response soon.
But Benedict pre-empted Francis by co-writing a book with a conservative cardinal, Robert Sarah from Guinea, in which they argue priests can't serve both God and a family.
"Since serving the Lord requires the total gift of a man, it does not seem possible to carry on the two vocations simultaneously," they write in 'From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy and the Crisis of the Catholic Church'.
"The ability to renounce marriage so as to place oneself totally at the Lord's disposition" is central to being a priest, they say, so Catholics should ignore the "theatrics, diabolical lies and fashionable errors" swirling around the issue.
The book has raised fundamental questions about Benedict's role as emeritus pope and to what extent he has become a lightning rod for conservatives unhappy with Francis's reformist agenda.
"It's an imprudent and ill thought-out intervention which undermines Francis's authority," Austen Ivereigh, a Vatican expert, said.
Critics said Benedict should not have the title emeritus pope or to dress in the white papal cassock. Instead he should have been called emeritus bishop of Rome and persuaded to live away from the Vatican. Mr Ivereigh added: "The effect has been to create around Benedict an alternative papacy."
James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor of the Catholic publication 'America', said he feared a "parallel magisterium, which can lead to disunity".
There was speculation that given Benedict's frail health, it was likely others had a hand in the book, such as the German cardinal Gerhard Muller and Benedict's personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein.
"The big question is, who is behind this?" said Gerard O'Connell, a veteran Vatican analyst. "Benedict is very frail - mentally he is clear but he gets tired after 15 minutes and cannot write or type."
Others in the Church point out that celibacy is a tradition, not dogma, and that there are wings of the Catholic world in which priests are married, including conservative Anglicans who defected to Rome under a move that began under Benedict's papacy. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
