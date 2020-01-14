'Two Popes' at odds as Benedict attacks plans for married priests

A strongly worded attack by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the prospect of allowing some married men to become priests has exposed the perils of having a "parallel papacy" within the Vatican, insiders have said.

A strongly worded attack by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the prospect of allowing some married men to become priests has exposed the perils of having a "parallel papacy" within the Vatican, insiders have said.

In a move that has shaken the Catholic Church, Benedict has co-authored a book in which he says he can no longer stay silent on the idea of addressing the chronic shortage of priests by letting married men become ordained.

The book, in which Benedict (92) defends the principle of celibacy, has been interpreted as an attack on Pope Francis and the latest salvo in a war between traditionalists and reformers.

There were fears when Benedict resigned that by assuming the title of emeritus pope and choosing to live within the Vatican, that he would become the focus for enemies of Francis.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In