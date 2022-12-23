| 7.7°C Dublin

Two people killed and ex-head of Russian space agency hurt during 59th birthday party near Ukraine front line

Dmitry Rogozin was reportedly hit in the buttocks, head and back by shrapnel. Photo: Reuters Expand

Nataliya Vasilyeva

The former head of Russia’s space agency was wounded yesterday when an artillery shell exploded as he celebrated his birthday in a hotel near the front line in Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, a flamboyant Russian politician who was once deputy prime minister, was reportedly hit in the buttocks, head and back by shrapnel.

