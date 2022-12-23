Two people killed and ex-head of Russian space agency hurt during 59th birthday party near Ukraine front line

The former head of Russia’s space agency was wounded yesterday when an artillery shell exploded as he celebrated his birthday in a hotel near the front line in Ukraine.

Dmitry Rogozin, a flamboyant Russian politician who was once deputy prime minister, was reportedly hit in the buttocks, head and back by shrapnel.

Two people were killed in the attack and several others were wounded, authorities in Donetsk said. Mr Rogozin said he would require an operation.

Rossiya 24 TV, a Russian state news channel, said the former space chief was celebrating his 59th birthday at the Shesh-Besh hotel and restaurant with several other separatist officials on Wednesday evening.

However, Mr Rogozin insisted the incident took place during a “work meeting”.

Video of the scene showed large tables set for a lavish dinner in a badly damaged room, with what appeared to be pools of blood on the floor. A photograph from the aftermath showed a man retrieving a case of champagne from the ruined building.

“We have been staying at that hotel for the past few months, and the enemy had never attacked that place in eight years [since the conflict in the Donbas broke out]”, Mr Rogozin said on his Telegram channel.

Russian media reported that the birthday party had been lucky, as the projectile detonated in the attic of the building before it fell down on the restaurant. Russian investigators said yesterday they believed the shell that nearly killed Mr Rogozin was fired from a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer.

Staunch Kremlin supporters reacted to Mr Rogozin’s frontline party with derision and dismay.

“Everyone feels sorry for Rogozin who was injured last night in an attack on a Donetsk restaurant where he decided to throw a birthday party,” Yuri Podolyaka, a prominent pro-Kremlin blogger wrote on Telegram.

“A party 10km away from the front line with the Caesar’s range of 40km? I would reprimand him for being childish. Two people have died in that restaurant, which is on his conscience.”

Mr Rogozin, who was dismissed from his job as head of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, in July, has been tipped to become an envoy for the Russian-occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.



It comes as Russia released footage claiming to show Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, inspecting Russian positions on the front lines.

The footage, which follows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to Washington to meet Joe Biden, showed Mr Shoigu trudging across muddy fields and walking through the maze of what appeared to be newly built trenches. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)