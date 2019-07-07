The opening bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left at least five people injured, including two who were gored by bulls.

The opening bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona has left at least five people injured, including two who were gored by bulls.

Two people gored on the opening morning of the running of the bulls in Pamplona

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba says the most seriously injured were treated at the main regional hospital following the race, which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

The six bulls, accompanied by tame bullocks, ran together in a pack for most of the 850-metre course to the city's bullring. One of them stumbled toward the end, causing panic and at least one goring when it charged at some racers.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta, where the bulls are run every morning and killed in afternoon bullfights, draws around one million visitors annually.

Online Editors