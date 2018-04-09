Three Britons including two children have been injured in a bus crash in Malta, local police said.

Two killed, several injured in Malta after 'hop on, hop off' tourist bus hits tree

A Spanish woman and a Belgian man were killed after the double decker vehicle crashed into a tree in Zurrieq, in the south of the country.

Local authorities said the three Britons, two boys aged six and eight and a 44-year-old man, were among six people taken to hospital. The other three are a 31-year-old German woman, a 72-year-old Italian woman and a 35-year-old-man whose nationality remains unknown.

A police hearse stops in front of an open top, double-decker sightseeing bus after it crashed into some low-lying tree branches, in Zurrieq, Malta April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

On their Facebook page the Malta Police Force said: "These persons were also certified as suffering from grievous injuries." All of the injured have been taken to the Mater Dei hospital.

Officers were called to the Valletta Road at around 4.15pm local time on Monday and the force said a preliminary investigation showed the 24-year-old man driving the bus had lost control before crashing into a tree. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Rescue workers retrieve a tourist's body from the top of an open top, double-decker sightseeing bus after it crashed into some low-lying tree branches, in Zurrieq, Malta April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: "We are urgently seeking more information from the Maltese authorities following an incident involving a bus. "We stand ready to provide assistance to any British people involved."

Online Editors