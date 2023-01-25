Two killed, five injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Emergency workers near Brokstedt station, Germany, after several people were injured in a knife attack on a train from Kiel to Hamburg. Photo: Jonas Walzberg/DPA via AP)

Two people have been killed and at last five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany.

Federal police in Schleswig-Holstein said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the Hamburg-bound train arrived at Brokstedt station.