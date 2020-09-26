Two injured in meat cleaver attack at old 'Charlie Hebdo' office in Paris

Terror struck central Paris yesterday after a man wielding a meat cleaver seriously injured two people outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo three weeks into the trial over the 2015 massacre at the magazine.

Screams erupted at midday in the 11th arrondissement as two journalists on a cigarette break in the street were set upon by a suspect who police sources said was an 18-year-old from Pakistan known to security services.

They said he claimed responsibility for the attack, which is being treated as terrorism.

Jean-François Ricard, the Paris anti-terror prosecutor, said: "The principal assailant has been arrested and a second suspect is currently being detained for questioning."

The suspect was captured shortly after fleeing into a nearby metro station. The second suspect was arrested on the steps of the Opera Bastille.

The stabbing took place yards from the spot where 12 people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed by Islamist gunmen in the attack on January 7, 2015.

Yesterday's victims, a man and a woman who were said to be in a serious but not life-threatening condition, worked for Premieres Lignes, a documentary film company. Its founder, Paul Moreira, said they appeared to have been targeted at random.

"Somebody in the road with a meat cleaver attacked them in front of our offices. It was chilling," he said.

A neighbour said she saw blood on the ground and people pulling a wounded woman into a building. Workers repairing the road told her "a dark-skinned man randomly hit a lady with a big butcher's knife" in front of a mural that serves as a memorial to victims of the 2015 attack.

Arriving at the scene, French Prime Minister Jean Castex issued a "resolute" pledge to fight terror "in all its forms". He noted the "symbolic site" of the attack "at the very moment where the trial into the atrocious acts against Charlie Hebdo is under way".

The trial had resumed yesterday, following a day's pause for a coronavirus test on a defendant. In court were 14 alleged accomplices of the perpetrators of the 2015 killings - brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who were killed by police shortly afterwards.

Charlie Hebdo sparked fury among Muslims when in 2012 it published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. In a defiant gesture ahead of the trial this month, it reprinted the caricatures, prompting a call by al-Qa'ida to once again target the magazine. (© Daily Telegraph London)

