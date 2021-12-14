Two held after one crew member dies and another remains missing after ships collide on Baltic Sea

The ‘Karin Hoej’ is pictured capsized after colliding with a British ship on the Baltic Sea yesterday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/Reuters

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a crew member after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden.

It is understood the British-registered Scot Carrier was involved in a collision with the Danish ship Karin Hoej south of Ystad, close to the Danish island of Bornholm, yesterday at about 2.30am.

The Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed at 3pm that one person was still missing at sea.

The Swedish Prosecution Service (SPS) said two people, a British and a Croatian citizen, have been arrested on potential charges of causing the death of another person, gross negligence in maritime traffic and “gross sea

drunkenness”.

The SPS confirmed the cause of the collision was unclear, and prosecutors were in the early stages of their investigation into what happened.

The Swedish Maritime Administration said the Danish cargo ship capsized after the collision and a major search mission, including a helicopter and ships, was carried out for two missing persons.

One of the missing crew members was found on board the towed ship, but the other person was still missing.



Meanwhile, the Swedish Coast Guard said it was carrying out an environmental rescue operation “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea” and that there were currently no ongoing oil spills.

According to the site marinetraffic.com, Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland, while Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.