Two diners killed as signature ‘flambe pizza’ causes Madrid restaurant to catch fire

James Badcock

Two people have died in a restaurant after a waiter flambeed a dish, accidentally setting alight plastic plants that were hanging on the walls and ceiling.

Firefighters called to the Burro Canaglia restaurant in central Madrid found a wall of flames blocking the entrance. Two people, reportedly including one member of the restaurant’s staff, were found dead and eight people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke. The fire started near the door, meaning many people were trapped inside as the decorations quickly caught light.

