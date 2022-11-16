Two dead in Polish village after stray Russian missile strike

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Gusev

Vladimir Putin launched a massive barrage of missiles across Ukraine, with one appearing to fall across the border into Nato ally Poland.

Two people were reported to have died as diplomats scrambled to confirm reports of the stray projectile in what was described as a “dangerous” moment in the course of the war.

The massive bombardment came after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky appeared via video-link during a speech at the G20 summit.

Poland was verifying if it needs to request consultations under Article 4 of the Nato military alliance treaty, a government spokesman said last night.

The US and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that the blast in the village of Przewodow resulted from stray Russian missiles.

Russia’s defence ministry denied it.

“A moment ago we decided to verify whether there are grounds to launch procedures under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty,” Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

Article 4 allows Nato members to bring any issue of concern, especially regarding security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council.

Mr Muller also said Poland was increasing the readiness of some military units, but declined to take any questions.

Ukraine was plunged into darkness as Russia again targeted energy infrastructure in what was one of Putin’s biggest missile attacks so far since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Moscow’s forces fired more than 100 missiles, according to Ukraine, targeting electricity and heating infrastructure, with large swathes of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv and north-eastern Sumy hit by power outages. ​

At least three residential buildings were hit in the Ukrainian capital’s city, with explosions also reported in Lviv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, Odesa and Zhytomyr. The missile fell in Poland, just across the border, close to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

​In southern Ukraine, the Russian armed forces continued to abandon positions on the Dnipro River, as Kyiv’s military continued its counter-offensive in the Kherson region.

Western sources said Moscow was likely relocating around 10,000 troops to the Donbas in a bid to increase pressure on the eastern front.

Yesterday, Russia’s strikes on Ukraine were reportedly launched in multiple waves. The use of Iranian-made kamikaze drones was also reported.

“The Russians fired about 100 missiles during the massive strike, surpassing October 10, when 84 rockets were fired,” Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from buildings in Kyiv after strikes hit the central Pecherskyi district. Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said the majority of the missiles launched at the capital had been downed by Ukrainian air defence systems.

Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, said 80pc of his city was left without electricity after the Russian attacks, and the Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said critical infrastructure had been damaged in Ukraine’s second-largest city.

In a special address to the nation, Mr Zelensky said: “I know that the strikes cut off the power supply in many cities in our country.”

His chief of staff blamed the Russian bombardment on retaliation for the president’s G20 speech earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued to make gains on the banks of the Dnipro River, with the Russians leaving the port city of Nova Kakhovka.

“The occupiers were forced to evacuate the collaborators with their families,” a local man, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has shown no signs of slowing after the liberation of Kherson last week. The sound of artillery fire filled the air as Mr Zelensky visited the regional capital, which sits 10km from suspected Russian positions, on Monday.

Kyiv’s forces were rumoured to have launched separate attempts to recapture Oleshky, which sits just across the Antonovsky Bridge from Kherson, and the Kinburn Spit, a strategic stretch of sand in the Black Sea.

But Ukraine’s southern command yesterday refused to confirm reports on the apparent capture of the areas, which both sit on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Russia withdrew its forces from the opposite bank, surrendering Kherson last week.

“It’s clear that for now, the Russian occupation of Ukraine is a defensive operation,” said a Western official.

Some 20,000 Russian troops were evacuated as part of the operation, which the official claimed had been carried out in “relatively good order”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence chiefs released video footage apparently showing that a group of Russian soldiers ditched their weapons and uniforms and swam across the Dnipro river during Moscow’s retreat from Kherson.

The video showed Ukrainian troops patrolling a river bank and finding it littered with the belongings of Russian soldiers, who appeared to have left all their equipment behind as they fled.

“Look, they ran away naked across the river,” one soldier was heard saying.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]