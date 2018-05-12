News Europe

Saturday 12 May 2018

Two dead, four injured after Paris knife attack

Policemen stand guard in a street of Paris centre after the attack Photo: Getty Images
Policemen stand guard in a street of Paris centre after the attack Photo: Getty Images
Stock
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A knife-wielding attacker has killed one person and injured four in the centre of Paris before being killed by police.

Paris police tweeted that the attack happened Saturday evening in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital.

Police said the person armed with the knife targeted five people, killing one and seriously injuring two and lightly injuring the other two.

They said the attacker died.

Interior minister Gerard Collomb said the alleged attacker was "neutralised" by police and praised officers for their actions.

The identity of the attacker and the reason for it are unclear.

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News