Two dead and several injured after stabbing incident in Maastricht

Independent.ie

At least two people were killed and several others wounded by stabbings in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht on Thursday evening, police said.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/two-dead-and-several-injured-after-stabbing-incident-in-maastricht-36409570.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36278511.ece/fd3db/AUTOCROP/h342/breaking%20news.png