News Europe

Tuesday 7 August 2018

Two dead and dozens hurt in Italy truck explosion

A firefighter sprays water among charred vehicles under the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, after a tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as it partially collapsed the overpass. Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP
A firefighter sprays water among charred vehicles under the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, after a tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as it partially collapsed the overpass. Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP

Gavin Jones in Rome

Two trucks collided on a motorway near Bologna airport in northern Italy yesterday, sending a huge ball of fire and billowing black smoke soaring into the sky.

At least two people were killed and around 55 injured, 14 seriously, according to local media. Police said they had closed off the road where the crash took place as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.

Italian media said a lorry carrying cars collided on a bridge with another tanker lorry containing inflammable materials.

Part of the bridge collapsed and the resulting explosion and fire spread to a car park below the bridge, where several other vehicles caught fire and exploded.

Firefighters and ambulances headed to the scene.

A video shot from a parked car at the moment of the explosion appeared to show someone being engulfed by flames when the tanker exploded.

A general view of the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire at Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
A general view of the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire at Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy. Italian Firefighters Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Irish Independent

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News