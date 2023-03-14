| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

latest Two children confess to stabbing girl (12) to death in Germany

The girl was found dead on Sunday Expand

Close

The girl was found dead on Sunday

The girl was found dead on Sunday

The girl was found dead on Sunday

German police have taken into custody two children suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl found dead earlier this week, in a case that has shocked the country.

The girl, who was only identified by her first name Louise due to privacy reasons, went missing Saturday after visiting a friend in the western town of Freudenberg.

Most Watched

Privacy