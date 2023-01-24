| 9.1°C Dublin

Two British men killed in Ukraine while attempting to rescue elderly woman

Andrew Bagshaw (47). Photo: PA Wire Expand

Ted Hennessey

Two British nationals were killed while attempting a "humanitarian evacuation" in Ukraine, family members have said.

Andrew Bagshaw (47) and Christopher Parry (28) went missing earlier this month while heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of the country, where heavy fighting was reported.

