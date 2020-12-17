Two associates convicted of terrorism over 2015 Paris attacks

Tribute: French Republican guards at a memorial for the victims of the 2015 shooting at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper, in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

The fugitive widow of an Islamic State gunman and a man described as his logistician have been convicted of terrorism charges in the trial of 14 people linked to the January 2015 attacks in Paris against the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a kosher supermarket.

Yesterday’s verdict ends the three-month trial of the 14 people linked to the three days of killings across Paris, claimed jointly by the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda.

During the proceedings, France was struck by new attacks, a wave of coronavirus infections among the defendants, and devastating testimony bearing witness to bloodshed that continues to shake France.

All three attackers died in police raids. The widow, Hayat Boumeddiene, fled to Syria and is believed to still be alive. The two men who spirited her out of France, who were also tried in absentia, are thought to be dead.

At the heart of the trial is who helped the attackers and how.

Read More

The other 11 people, all men, formed a circle of friends and prison acquaintances who claimed any facilitating they may have done was unwitting, or for more run-of-the-mill crime like armed robbery.

A short-term rental apartment had been scouted as a hideout. One gambled day and night during the three-day period, learning what had happened only after emerging blearily from the casino.

Another was a pot-smoking ambulance driver. A third was a childhood friend of the market attacker, who got beaten to a pulp by the latter after going into debt.

It was the coronavirus infection of Ali Riza Polat, described as the lieutenant of the virulently anti-Semitic market attacker, Amédy Coulibaly, that forced the suspension of the trial for a month.

Polat, whose profane outbursts and insults drew rebukes from the chief judge, is the only defendant present to face a life term. A handwriting expert testified it was Mr Polat who scrawled a price list of arms and munitions linked to the attack.

The minimum sentence requested by prosecutors is five years.

In all, investigators sifted through 37 million bits of phone data, according to video testimony by judicial police.

Among the men cuffed behind the courtroom’s enclosed stands, flanked by masked and armed officers, were several who had exchanged texts or calls with Coulibaly in the days leading up to the attack.

They described any contacts as normal communications among acquaintances.

Among those testifying were the widows of Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, the brothers who stormed Charlie Hebdo’s offices on January 7, 2015, decimating the newspaper’s editorial staff in what they said was an act of vengeance for its publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad years before.

The offices had been firebombed before and were unmarked, and editors had round-the-clock protection. But it wasn’t enough.

In all, 12 people died in that attack.

The next day, Mr Coulibaly shot and killed a young policewoman after failing to attack a Jewish community centre in the suburb of Montrouge.

By then, the Kouachis were on the run and France was paralysed with fear.

Authorities didn’t link the shooting to the massacre at Charlie Hebdo immediately. They were closing in on the fugitive brothers when the first alerts came of a gunman inside a kosher supermarket who killed three people.

Some 40km away, the Kouachi brothers were cornered in a printing shop with their own hostages. Ultimately, all three attackers died in near-simultaneous police raids.

It was the first attack in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group, which struck Paris again later that year to even deadlier effect.

Read More

Online Editors