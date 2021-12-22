Two arrested as Spanish police foil Christmas drug hamper raffle

Spanish police have arrested two suspected drug dealers who were raffling a Christmas hamper containing cocaine, hashish, alcohol and even a leg of cured ham .

Officers discovered the odd lottery when they raided a drug den allegedly operated by the two men, a Spaniard and an Argentinian, in the eastern city of Murcia.

On the wall they found a list of clients taking part in two raffles to win a “narco hamper”, one on Christmas Day and the other on Epiphany, January 6, a major holiday in Spain.

“The basket included coc- aine, hashish, tobacco, cash and even an eight-kilo cured ham,” police said.

Tickets cost €5 for the Christmas lottery and €10 for the second draw.