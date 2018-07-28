Twin girls (9) missing in Greek wildfires are confirmed dead

The nine-year-old twin girls missing in the aftermath of the Greek wildfires have been declared dead.

The nine-year-old twin girls missing in the aftermath of the Greek wildfires have been declared dead.

Pictures of the girls, Sofia and Vasiliki Filippopoulou, were featured internationally as their family mounted a desperate search to find them.

The interior of a burnt house is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas Smoke rises in front of burnt houses following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A rescue boat is seen through burnt trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A man wipes his face while standing at the yard of his burnt house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas Members of a rescue team look inside a well following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas The interior of a burnt house is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas The remains of a burnt door are seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A man makes his way at the yard of his burnt house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A woman waters a tree in the yard of her burnt house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas A fountain is seen in yard of a burnt house following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The girls were on their holidays with their grandparents, Phillip (76) and Sofia (61), at the time of the devastating fire in Mati.

It's understood the grandfather's car was found close to the location where some 26 people were found dead, close to cliff top.

State broadcaster ERT reported earlier today that the girls and their grandparents were confirmed as dead, following the completion of DNA tests.

It comes some three days after their father Yiannis Filippopoulou issued a televised appeal for information on his daughters' whereabouts.

Initially, it was believed the girls had been rescued as footage of two young girls on a rescue boat in the hours after the blaze emerged. However, it wasn't the twin girls.

News of the girls' fate comes as Greece begins burying victims this weekend.

The fire, which occurred in Mati, close to Athens, has claimed the lives of at least 88 people, and has prompted criticism of the government's handling of the disaster.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday took political responsibility for the tragedy as opposition leaders said the government had failed to adequately safeguard lives.

On Sunday, three members of the same family are due to be laid to rest in the first known funeral since the blaze broke out last Monday in the seaside village of Mati, 30 km (17 miles) east of Athens.

"We will say our final goodbye to our much-loved Grigoris, Evita and Andreas ... tragic victims in Mati," the Fytrou family said in a statement published by the Athens news agency, asking media not to attend.

The search for the missing continues and many people remain in hospital, while the names of more victims have emerged.

Heavy downpours hit the region on Saturday, prompting fears that the work of rescue crews and efforts by locals to salvage what they can from the fire could be made more difficult.

The government has announced a long list of relief measures and promised to tackle decades-old problems, including haphazard and unlicensed residential building, to minimise the risk of a repeat disaster and to cool public anger.

A deputy mayor in Marathon, which administers some of the affected area, on Saturday became the first official to resign over the wildfire.

Read more here: Friends of 'amazing' Brian who died in Greek wildfire set up fundraiser in his memory

Greece fire victim Brian was 'amazing', say pals

Work continues to identify the dead after wildfires kill dozens in Greece

Forensics experts work to identify the dead after Greek fire

Young Irish couple 'ran for their lives' as wildfires raged in Greece

Online Editors