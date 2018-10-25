Twenty football fans hurt in pile-up after escalator breaks

About 20 people, mostly CSKA Moscow football fans, were injured on Tuesday after an escalator at a metro station in central Rome broke.

Only one of the people hurt was in a serious condition, a spokeswoman for Rome's civil protection department said, while the others had less serious injuries.

The Repubblica metro station, close to Rome's central train station, was closed to the public as the rescue was ongoing.

CSKA Moscow played AS Roma in the Champions League later on Tuesday and hundreds of fans were on their way to the Olympic stadium.

A fire brigade spokesman said that what they saw when they arrived indicated people were crushed at the bottom of the escalator as they started piling up.

Witnesses said that fans were jumping and singing while descending the escalator before it broke.

Irish Independent