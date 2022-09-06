TV team filming documentary about elite anti-disaster team is banned from island over wildfire row

A film crew making a television programme about an elite Italian corps responsible for combating natural disasters like wildfires, has been banned from a remote Mediterranean island after causing a blaze of its own.

The volcanic island of Stromboli was being used as the setting for a drama about Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, which tackles natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and forest fires, when the producers ironically caused a wildfire of their own.

The fire, the cause of which is being investigated, was whipped up by a strong “sirocco” wind and burnt about five hectares of brush and forest on the slopes of the active volcano which makes up the island. It happened in May but was then followed by rain storms in August which led to mudslides that further damaged the denuded hillsides.

At a weekend meeting, about 150 islanders decided overwhelmingly not to let the television drama, called Protezione Civile, return to Stromboli.

The producers “had never assumed any responsibility for the fire or agreed to undertake any remedial action”, said Riccardo Gullo, the mayor. “They left the island as though nothing had happened.”

Islanders want to know how the fire started and why more was not done to prevent the subsequent mudslide. The investigation into the fire is likely to lead to a trial, with the island’s council asking to be included as a civil party.

“Everyone knew that the fire would be followed by mudslides as soon as the first storm came,” a local businessman, Massimiliano Cincotta, told La Repubblica newspaper.

The island, north of Sicily, is famous as the setting for Stromboli, a 1950 film starring Ingrid Bergman. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

