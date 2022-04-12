TV protest journalist hired by German newspaper

The moment Marina Ovsyannikova protested against the war live on Russian state television

The Russian journalist who defied Vladimir Putin by denouncing the Ukraine invasion live on television has been hired by a German newspaper.

Die Welt announced yesterday that it had employed Marina Ovsyannikova as a “freelance correspondent” covering Russia and Ukraine.

Ms Ovsyannikova, a senior producer for Russian state television, stunned authorities when she interrupted a live broadcast to protest against the war last month.

She shouted “Stop the war” and held up a placard that read: “No war. Don’t believe the propaganda. You are being lied to.”

She was interrogated for 14 hours without access to a lawyer following the incident, and could yet face up to 15 years in prison if she is charged under Russia’s new draconian media laws.

“At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality,” said Ulf Poschardt, editor-in-chief of Die Welt.

“In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics – despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her.”

Ms Ovsyannikova refused an offer of asylum from France following the incident, saying she wanted to stay in Russia.

“Die Welt stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom,” she said. “I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. And I am delighted to be able to do this now for Die Welt.”

Ms Ovsyannikova left her job at Russia’s state-run Channel One television following her protest, but by choosing to continue working as a journalist in the country she remains in jeopardy.

The head of news at Channel One has accused her of being a “British spy”.

She has already been fined 30,000 roubles (€335) over a separate video she posted on social media denouncing the war. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

