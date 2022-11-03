Turkish pressure forces Kremlin into U-turn on Black Sea grain deal

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Russia said yesterday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine – reversing a move that had threatened to exacerbate global hunger.

Moscow announced the sudden reversal after Turkey and the UN helped keep Ukrainian grain flowing for several days without a Russian role in inspections.

The Russian defence ministry justified the change by saying it had received guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia. Kyiv did not immediately comment on that, but has denied in the past using the agreed shipping corridor as cover for attacks.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” a defence ministry statement said.

The grain deal, originally reached three months ago, had alleviated a global food crisis by lifting a de facto Russian blockade on Ukraine – one of the world’s biggest grain suppliers. The prospect that it could fall apart this week had revived fears of global hunger and pushed up grain prices.

Russia suspended its involvement in the grain deal on Saturday, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea after an attack on its fleet. Ukraine and Western countries called that a false pretext for “blackmail”, using threats to the global food supply.

But Russia’s suspension failed to stop shipments, which resumed on Monday without Russian participation, in a programme brokered by Turkey and the UN. Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan said Russia’s defence minister had said the deal would resume.

The prices of wheat, soybeans, corn and rapeseed fell sharply on global markets after the news, which allayed concerns about the growing unaffordability of food.

Insurance companies had paused issuing new contracts, raising the prospect that shipments could stop within days, industry sources said. But one Lloyds of London insurer said after Wednesday’s announcement that it had resumed writing cover for new shipments.

A European diplomat briefed on the talks said Vladimir Putin was likely to use the need for an extension as a way to gain leverage and dominate the G20 summit in Indonesia that starts on November 13.

Putin said Russia reserved the right to withdraw from the grain pact if Ukraine violated its guarantees. But, in a nod to Turkey’s influence, as well as to what he called its “neutrality” in Russia’s war on Ukraine, Putin said that if Moscow did pull out it would not impede grain supplies from Ukraine to Turkey.

A senior Ukrainian official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow’s decision was mainly the result of Turkish pressure on Russia.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Moscow had miscalculated. “When you want to play blackmail, it is important not to outplay yourself,” he said.

The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “warmly welcomes” the deal and would continue working towards its renewal.

The Russian blockade of Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has worsened food shortages and a cost of living crisis in many countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy credited Turkey and the UN for making it possible for ships to continue moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes.

“But a reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on Tuesday night. “At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people.”

The grains deal aimed to help avert famine in poorer countries by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil and fertilizer into world markets.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said earlier Russia was concerned about its fertilizer and grain exports, echoing Russian officials in saying ships carrying them could not dock even though the exports were not included in Western sanctions.

There was no mention of any concessions on those issues in the Russian statement on the resumption, but the UN statement said Guterres would work to get those obstacles removed.