Turkish military plane crashes in residential area in Istanbul

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Four soldiers have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkish media reports.

The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighbourhood and split into two.

A fifth soldier on board was taken to hospital.

Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, hit the roof of a building and then crashed.

Sancaktepe is on the Asian side of the city, which straddles two continents.

No-one else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

