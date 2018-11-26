Turkish military plane crashes in residential area in Istanbul
Four soldiers have been killed in a military helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkish media reports.
The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighbourhood and split into two.
A fifth soldier on board was taken to hospital.
Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, hit the roof of a building and then crashed.
Sancaktepe is on the Asian side of the city, which straddles two continents.
No-one else was hurt in the crash.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
Press Association