Monday 20 May 2019

Turkey to arrest 249 foreign military personnel over suspected links to attempted coup - reports

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan
A tank moves into position as Turkish people climb onto it, attempting to stop the military coup in July (AP)
Police stand guard during an operation in Istanbul in which 44 companies were raided in connection with the failed coup attempt (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave a big flag following a failed coup (AP)

Tuvan Gumrukcu

TURKISH authorities ordered the arrest of 249 foreign ministry personnel over suspected links to the network of a U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, broadcaster NTV said on Monday.

Authorities have carried out regular operations against the alleged followers of Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, since the failed coup attempt on the night of July 15, 2016. Gulen denies allegations he was behind it.

The Ankara chief prosecutor's office said it ordered the arrest of 249 members of Turkey's foreign ministry after investigations found that they had committed irregularities in the ministry's past entrance exams, NTV reported.

It said 78 suspects had been detained so far in operations across 43 provinces and that police were seeking the rest.

More than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial, while some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs as part of the post-coup purges.

Rights groups and Turkey's Western allies have voiced concerns over the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. The government has said the security measures were necessary due to the gravity of the threat Turkey faces.

Reuters

