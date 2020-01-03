President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that up to 250,000 migrants were fleeing toward Turkey from Syria's north-west Idlib region after weeks of renewed bombardment by Russian and Syrian government forces.

Turkey braced with 250,000 more heading for its border

Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world, and Mr Erdogan said it was taking steps with some difficulty to prevent another wave from crossing its border.

With winter worsening an escalating crisis, the United Nations has said some 284,000 people had fled their homes as of Monday. Up to three million people live in Idlib, the last rebel-held swathe of territory after Syria's nearly nine-year civil war.

"Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are moving toward our borders," Mr Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

