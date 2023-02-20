| 9.5°C Dublin

Turkey and Syria rocked by two more earthquakes

People react after two more earthquakes in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People react after two more earthquakes in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People react after two more earthquakes in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ali Kucukgocmen and Henriette Chacar

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead.

Reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, reporters said.

