Turkey and Russia agree 'secure corridor' and joint patrols after meeting in Moscow

Turkey and Russia agreed to establish a secure corridor along a key east-west highway in Syria's Idlib and hold joint patrols on it as of March 15, the two sides said in a statement after talks in Moscow yesterday to ease tensions in the region.

In a joint statement read out by the Turkish and Russian foreign ministers, the two sides said the secure corridor would stretch 6 km (3.7 miles) to the north and 6 km to the south of the M4 highway.

They said their defence ministers would agree on the parameters of the corridor within seven days.

The joint patrols will begin along the M4 from the Trumba settlement just west of the strategic town of Saraqeb, and run to the Ain al Havr settlement, the statement said.

The agreement came about after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan flew to Moscow yesterday for talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin over a potential ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province, where their militaries are facing off in a war that has displaced nearly a million people in three months.

Russian air strikes have propelled a push by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to retake the last large rebel-held territory in the north-west.

That has sparked what the United Nations says may be the worst humanitarian crisis in a nine-year war that has driven millions from their homes and killed hundreds of thousands.

Turkey, which has the second-largest army in Nato, has funnelled troops and equipment into the region in recent weeks to resist the government advance and avoid a wave of refugees over its southern border.

The fighting has killed some 60 Turkish troops since early February and raised the prospect of a direct clash between Russia and Turkey, which operate on opposing sides of the front lines.

A Turkish security official said overnight clashes were "low in intensity for the first time in a while" ahead of the Moscow meeting, but Idlib residents reported heavy shelling by Turkish troops and air strikes by Russian and Syrian forces.

At least 16 civilians were killed when Russian air strikes hit a gathering of internally displaced people near the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib, according to civil defence workers helping to clear the rubble and search for survivors.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said the strikes hit civilians sheltering in a farm.

Two witnesses also reported seeing more Turkish military reinforcements deploying into Idlib.

The Turkish defence ministry said that in the last 24 hours its forces had destroyed four tanks, five rocket launchers and a dozen military vehicles in artillery and air strikes.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million Syrian refugees and says it cannot handle more.

To extract more funding and support from Europe over Idlib, Ankara said it would not abide by a 2016 deal in which it stopped migrants crossing into the EU in return for billions of euro in aid.

Turkey wants Russia to "use its influence to ensure the attacks stop, a ceasefire is established and the Sochi agreement is re-established", another Turkish official said of the 2018 deal signed by Moscow and Ankara establishing a demilitarized zone on the edge of the Idlib region.

The official added that US counterparts on Wednesday pledged Washington's "unconditional" support for Turkish military and humanitarian activities in Idlib.

