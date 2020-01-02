TS Eliot's letters to 'muse' Emily to be unveiled after 60 years

After more than 60 years sealed in a library store, about 1,000 letters written by poet TS Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week, with scholars hoping they will reveal the extent of a relationship which has been speculated about for decades.

Many consider Hale to have been not only his close friend but also his muse, and they hope their correspondence will offer insight into intimate details of Eliot's life and work.

Students, researchers and scholars will be able to read the letters at Princeton University's library from today.

"I think it's perhaps the literary event of the decade," said Anthony Cuda, an Eliot scholar and director of the TS Eliot International Summer School. "I don't know of anything more awaited or significant. It's momentous to have these letters coming out."

