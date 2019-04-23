US President Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK in June, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

US President Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK in June, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Trump to make state visit to UK in June - but no sign of a stopover in Ireland yet

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth, the palace confirmed this afternoon.

They said in a statement; "The visit will take place from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June this year.

"President Trump and Mrs Trump previously joined The Queen for tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018."

The president walked ahead of the monarch (Matt Dunham/PA)

However, there has been no contact between the White House and officials in Dublin about a possible visit to Ireland by US President Donald Trump this summer.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously signalled that Mr Trump could also come here when he is in Europe as part of the D-Day commemorations.

However, sources said today that there has been no contact whatsoever about a trip here since Mr Varadkar was in Washington for St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Trump had planned to visit Ireland last November but subsequently cancelled the trip without even informing the Irish government.

He had intended to spend one day in Dublin before travelling to Doonbeg, Co Clare where he owns a golf course and hotel.

Online Editors