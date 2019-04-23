Trump to make state visit to UK in June - Buckingham Palace confirms

US President Donald Trump is to make a state visit to the UK in June, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth, the palace confirmed this afternoon.

They said in a statement; "The visit will take place from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June this year.

"President Trump and Mrs Trump previously joined The Queen for tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018."

The president walked ahead of the monarch (Matt Dunham/PA)

Queen Elizabeth has hosted two previous state visits from US Presidents. President George W. Bush and Mrs Bush made a State Visit in November 2003.

And President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama made a State Visit to the UK in May 2011.

The British Queen and her husband Philip have previously made four state visits to the USA.

In October 1957, they visited President Eisenhower, they travelled in July 1976 for the US Bicentennial - President Ford, in May 1991 they visited the US to see President Bush and in May 2007, they paid a visit to President George W Bush.

