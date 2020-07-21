Trump dossier hacking claims defamed me, alleges Russian

A Russian venture capitalist is claiming "very substantial" damages over claims in a dossier about alleged links between Donald Trump and Russia that suggested he was involved in "cyber-crime".

Lawyers for Aleksej Gubarev, who runs an IT business, told a court former British spy Christopher Steele's dossier made grave allegations "as to knowing involvement" in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.

Mr Gubarev, and a company he runs called Webzilla, launched their legal action after BuzzFeed published the 'Steele Dossier' in 2017.

He says he has been defamed by Mr Steele and Orbis Business Intelligence, a London corporate intelligence consultancy co-founded by Mr Steele.

Orbis and Mr Steele are fighting the claim at a High Court hearing in London, which began yesterday.

Andrew Caldecott QC, who leads Mr Gubarev's legal team, said the dossier consisted of memoranda written by Mr Steele on the relationship between Mr Trump, his team and Russia.

"One memorandum within the Steele Dossier named the claimants, making grave allegations as to knowing involvement in the hacking of the computer systems of the Democratic National Committee in the run-up to the 2016… election," he told Mr Justice Warby.

"Needless to say, the Steele Dossier, or the gist of its allegations, went viral.

"The suggestion Mr Gubarev and his companies were knowingly using their servers for cyber-crime created, we submit, an obvious likelihood of serious financial loss."

The dossier was commissioned by a Washington DC consultancy acting for a law firm, the judge heard. But Mr Caldecott said the "ultimate client" had been the DNC and/or the Clinton campaign.

Mr Caldecott said there was a "practical ceiling" of about £325,000 (€359,000) on defamation damages. He said he would not argue an award at the "very top of the bracket" was appropriate. But "very substantial damages" were required to vindicate and compensate Mr Gubarev.

Mr Caldecott said there was "no suggestion" that the allegations against Mr Gubarev and Webzilla were true.

He said BuzzFeed had apologised and "redacted" the names of Mr Gubarev and Webzilla from their website.

He added that Mr Gubarev was not suggesting that Orbis and Mr Steele had been "malicious". But the "central question" was whether they were "responsible in law" for the publication of the Steele dossier by BuzzFeed.

He said Mr Gubarev's case was that they were.

Mr Steele disagrees and says the claim should be dismissed.

Gavin Millar QC, who leads Mr Steele's legal team, said BuzzFeed's publication of a "confidential memorandum" was "unauthorised".

He said neither Orbis or Mr Steele intended the memorandum to be made public, did not provide it to BuzzFeed and could not have foreseen that anyone would acquire or publish a copy.

The memorandum was produced for the "sole purpose" of ensuring authorities in the US and UK were aware of "confidential and sensitive intelligence" which had "significant" national security implications.

Earlier this month, two Russian businessmen won a data protection fight at the High Court in London after making complaints about the dossier.

Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman were each awarded £18,000 compensation after complaining that information about them in the dossier was inaccurate and a breach of English data protection law.

Irish Independent