Troops evacuate city of rubble

Ukraine was last night set to pull its troops from the ruined city of Severodonetsk after weeks of bombardment, according to the regional governor, in what would be a significant gain for Russia as it grinds out its offensive in the east.

Russian troops also fully occupied a town about 10km further south, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow closed in on the last slivers of Ukrainian-held territory in the industrial region of Luhansk. Moscow said it had encircled about 2,000 Ukrainian troops in the area.

The reports came four months to the day since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops over the border, unleashing a conflict that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced whole cities to rubble.

The latest Russian advances appeared to bring the Kremlin closer to taking full control of Luhansk, one of Moscow’s stated war objectives, and set the stage for Severodonetsk’s twin city of Lysychansk to become the next main focus of fighting.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said troops in Severodonetsk had already received the order to move to new positions.

“Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense,” Mr Gaidai said on Ukrainian television.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but abandoned an early advance on the capital Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance.

Since then, Moscow and its proxies have been focused on battles along the front line in Ukraine’s south and in Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukrainian forces held out for weeks against an onslaught in Severodonetsk, trying to wear down Russian troops through attrition and buy time for the arrival of weapons supplies.

“Our forces had to withdraw and conduct a tactical retreat because there was essentially nothing left there to defend. There was no city left there and, secondly, we could not allow them to be encircled,” Oleksander Musiyenko, a Kyiv-based military analyst, said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said the Russians were trying to surround Lysychansk and mounting assaults on Severodonetsk to win full control. South of Lysychansk, Russian troops had entered the town of Hirske and fully occupied the district yesterday, municipal head Oleksiy Babchenko said.

“There is a red flag flying over the municipal administration (in Hirske),” a spokesperson for the regional administration told Reuters.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had encircled up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops at Hirske.

Russian control of the Donbas region though proxy separatists would allow it to link up with Crimea to the south, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. But Ukraine’s foreign minister played down the significance of the possible loss of more territory in the Donbas.

“Putin wanted to occupy the Donbas by May 9. We are [there] on June 24 and still fighting. Retreating from a few battles does not mean losing the war,” Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He sounded pessimistic about the prospects of any peace talks soon.

“Only our military victory will convince Russia to engage in serious peace negotiations. Weapons will secure the diplomatic route,” Mr Kuleba said.

A senior US defence official said Russia had been unable to stop Western weapons flowing into Ukraine.

He also said the Ukrainians’ withdrawal from Severodonetsk could end up leaving them in a stronger position. “What they are doing is putting themselves in a position where they can better defend themselves,” the official said.

The UN nuclear watchdog said it is concerned about the welfare of Ukrainian staff at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest.