A German court has said it is unlikely that the trial of a former Nazi concentration camp guard that collapsed in December over concerns about the defendant's health will resume.

Trial of former Nazi SS guard who fell ill unlikely to restart

It comes after a doctor found the 95-year-old still unfit to face the court.

The Muenster state court said judges still need to make a final decision and the prosecution can appeal, but it seems unlikely Johann Rehbogen's trial can be restarted.

The trial was broken off in December after Mr Rehbogen, a former SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, was taken to hospital for heart and kidney issues, causing several hearings to be cancelled.

The court ended the trial under German legal regulations preventing overly long gaps, but said it could be restarted from the beginning if Mr Rehbogen's health improved.

