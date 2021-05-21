Trial of former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy over illegally financed campaign begins

The trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on charges that his 2012 re-election bid was illegally financed began yesterday.

Mr Sarkozy (66) is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of €22.5m on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

He has denied wrongdoing, but the scandal has thrown his conservative party into turmoil. He was not present yesterday at the Paris court, where he was represented by his lawyers.

The trial is scheduled to last until June 22.

Mr Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, faces up to one year in prison and a fine of €3,750 if found guilty.

The proceedings got under way less than three months after he was convicted of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He has appealed that verdict.

Following several scandals, French law since 1990 has strictly limited political campaign spending.

According to the judicial investigation in his case, Mr Sarkozy “indisputably benefited from fraud that allowed him to have, during his 2012 campaign, resources much superior to what the law authorised”.

A magistrate concluded Mr Sarkozy and his close entourage decided to hold “spectacular and expensive rallies”. The campaign’s total cost allegedly reached at least €42.8m.

The investigation did not establish whether Mr Sarkozy allegedly participated in trying to cover up the overspending or ordered fraudulent actions.

In addition to the former president, 12 other people and the company in charge of organising the campaign rallies are facing trial on charges that include forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Former deputy campaign director Jerome Lavrilleux described on national television in 2014 a system of fake invoices that allegedly allowed the conservative party, then named UMP, to pay for the campaign rallies, with the alleged complicity of public relations firm Bygmalion.

Mr Sarkozy has denied illegal money financed his campaign. Speaking to investigative magistrates, he asked: “Where is the money?” – suggesting some people within his party might have misused it.

The UMP party was renamed the Republicans in 2015. One year later, Mr Sarkozy ran for president again and was defeated in the primary. He retired from active politics in 2017, but still has a lot of influence within the Republicans.

French media have reported he maintains regular contact with centrist president Emmanuel Macron.